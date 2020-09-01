Rhino Novi Inc. Acquires BioLife Sciences

TORONTO — September 1, 2020 — Rhino Novi Inc. announces that it has entered into a binding agreement for the purchase of Canada-based Biolife Sciences Corp. (BioLife). Biolife develops, licenses, and distributes antibacterial products and non-contact human temperature screening technology. Products include disinfecting wipes, UV sterilization technology, electrostatic disinfection services, anti-microbial textiles, and touchless vending/marketplaces.

The agreement calls for the issuance of 35,751,380 RNOV shares to BioLife’s current shareholders, the cancelation of 25,000,000 shares held by current RNOV shareholders, and transactional expenses for up to $50,000 CDN, in exchange for 100 percent of the shares of BioLife, which will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Rhino Novi Inc. Upon completion of the agreement, all current officers and directors of BioLife will be appointed to the board of RNOV.

RNOV has filed a corporate action with FINRA to change its name to BioLife Sciences Corp. and has filed articles of amendment with the Nevada State. The corporate action is currently pending with FINRA.

Source: Rhino Novi Inc.