PRINTING United Alliance Announces 2020 InterTech Technology Award Recipients

FAIRFAX, Va. — September 17, 2020 — PRINTING United Alliance today announces that eleven game-changing technologies have been selected to receive an industry-renowned 2020 InterTech™ Technology Award. The technologies entered for consideration were judged on their innovativeness and likelihood of having a significant impact on the printing industry. Those eleven solutions ultimately chosen will be highlighted during the PRINTING United Digital Experience in October.

2020 InterTech Technology Award Winners

An independent panel of judges deliberated over an outstanding selection of technology nominations that highlight the dynamic nature of the industry. More than half of the awarded technologies were digital presses and associated systems, including the first ever award for a textile press. Judges also recognized innovations in sheetfed offset press technology, web-to-print software, and solutions that streamline packaging print production.

The 11 technologies selected to receive a 2020 InterTech Technology Award are as follows (*listed alphabetically by company, with the technology named first):

Customer’s Canvas – Aurigma

EFI Reggiani BOLT – EFI

Esko Trapper – Esko

GMG ColorCard – GMG

HP Indigo 100K Digital Press – HP Inc.

H&B ExcelCoat ZRW Web Coater inline with HP PageWide Web Press T240 HD – HP Inc.

KODAK PROSPER QD Packaging Inks and Film Optimizer Agent – Kodak

Komori GLX40RP Double-Sided Press – Komori America Corporation

Uteco Sapphire EVO M Press – Uteco and Kodak

Xerox™ Baltoro™ HF Inkjet Press – Xerox Corporation

Navigator DFE – Xitron, LLC

“Our goal each year is to spotlight technologies which shape the future,” says James Workman, Vice President, Center for Technology and Research, PRINTING United Alliance. “Each summer, the panel of judges and I scrutinize each submitted technology to evaluate its degree of innovation and potential for impacting our industry. It is a challenging process to select the recipients since all of the technologies are impressive.”

Posted September 17, 2020

Source: PRINTING United Alliance