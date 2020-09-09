National Council Of Textile Organizations And National Cotton Council Send Letter To Lead House & Senate Committee Members In Support Of CBTPA

WASHINGTON — September 9, 2020 — The National Council of Textile Organizations (NCTO) and National Cotton Council (NCC) sent a letter today to the chairs and ranking members of two key congressional committees today, voicing support for a timely extension of the Caribbean Basin Trade Partnership Act (CBTPA), which expires on Sept. 30. The House Ways and Means Committee’s Subcommittee on Trade is holding a hearing on Thursday at 2:00 PM on this important trade preference program.

The CBTPA has provided a structured system of textile and apparel duty preferences for certain countries– most notably Haiti– since it was implemented in 2000. U.S. textile and cotton industries see significant benefits from the program, which has helped establish an export market for U.S.-grown cotton, U.S.-spun yarn and other textile materials of U.S. origin.

The U.S. content rule contained in CBTPA provides a mutual benefit to the U.S. industry and the Caribbean Basin region economies.

The associations’ support is contingent upon the trade program not being tied to other unrelated and harmful trade and tariff provisions as noted in their joint letter.

The NCTO and NCC sent the letter to House Ways and Means Chairman Richard Neal (D-Mass.) and Ranking member Kevin Brady (R-Texas), Senate Finance Chairman Charles Grassley (R-Iowa) and Ranking Member Ron Wyden (D-Ore.)

See the full letter here.

Posted September 9, 2020

Source: The National Council of Textile Organizations (NCTO)