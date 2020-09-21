IFAI Expo And R+T Show Organizer, Messe Stuttgart, To Co-Locate Trade Shows Starting In 2021

ROSEVILLE, MN — September 21, 2020 — Industrial Fabrics Association International (IFAI) and Messe Stuttgart, organizers of R+T in Stuttgart, Germany; R+T Turkey in Istanbul, Turkey; R+T Asia in Shanghai, China and R+T South America in Sao Paulo, Brazil, are pleased to announce that they will co-locate IFAI Expo with Messe Stuttgart’s new U.S. show named Sun Shading Expo North America beginning in Nashville, Nov. 2–4, 2021. Sun Shading Expo North America will focus on internal sun protection similar to R+T events worldwide. This co-location is expected to continue for a minimum of five years.

These two events will bring together the textiles industry’s leading companies, latest innovations in equipment and textiles and valuable education, highlighting ways textile companies can provide high quality solutions for commercial businesses and consumers. Co-locating shows will provide unprecedented value in the opportunity to connect with customers, suppliers, end-product manufacturers and industry counterparts.

“We are excited to co-locate with Messe Stuttgart’s new Sun Shading Expo North America,” says Steve Schiffman, President and CEO of IFAI, “We are always striving to improve the experience for all participants and enhance the overall value for our members, attendees and exhibitors. As we enter the next 100 years beginning in 2021, this is a great step into the future and IFAI Expo will continue as the flagship trade show for textile industry professionals to buy, sell, network and learn.”

“On behalf of the IFAI Board of Directors, we are very excited by this opportunity to co-locate with Messe Stuttgart’s new Sun Shading Expo. We believe this will be a perfect complement to IFAI Expo and will add value to our exhibitors, attendees and of course, IFAI members,” says IFAI Board Chair Kathy Schaefer.

Attendees constantly point at complementary industries as being an area for potential growth for their businesses. This co-location will open opportunities for attendees to increase their business in textiles used for both internal and external textiles applications. IFAI Expo features specialty, advanced and industrial textile solutions with the largest contingency of attendees and exhibitors representing exterior sun protection. Messe Stuttgart’s Sun Shading Expo will deliver a show and education focused on the internal sun protection marketplace, in part, as they do through their R+T Trade Shows in Germany, China and Turkey. R+T produces the leading world trade fair for roller shutters, doors/gates and sun protection systems.

Roland Bleinroth, Managing Director of Messe Stuttgart, stated: “In line with Messe Stuttgart’s internationalization strategy, we are strengthening our presence in the USA with the Sun Shading Expo. We have precisely defined the needs of the industry and are looking forward to creating perfect synergies for exhibitors and visitors together with IFAI.”

Sebastian Schmid, Department Head at Messe Stuttgart and responsible for the strategic direction of R+T in Stuttgart, adds:“ After intensive market talks over the last two years, and with the backing of key players from the R+T industry in the USA, we are excited to launch Sun Shading Expo in the North American market.”

IFAI members and exhibitors will still enjoy the same benefits and priority point system as in prior IFAI Expos.

Mark your calendar for the 101th Anniversary of IFAI Expo and the co-located Messe Stuttgart Sun Shading Expo North America, Nov. 2–4, 2021 in Nashville, TN, USA at the Music City Convention Center

Source: Industrial Fabrics Association International (IFAI)