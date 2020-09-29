FESPA Mexico Exhibition Postponed To September 2021

DORKING, England — September 28, 2020 — FESPA has today announced that FESPA Mexico 2020 will be postponed to 23 – 25 September 2021. The exhibition, which was originally scheduled to take place from 26 – 28 November 2020, will again be hosted at the Centro Citibanamex in Mexico City.

The decision to postpone the exhibition was taken in response to the ongoing business disruption and continued public health risk caused by the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Neil Felton, FESPA CEO, explains: “In May 2020, we took the decision to delay FESPA Mexico until November in the face of the developing pandemic. Since then, the impact of COVID-19 in Central America has been dynamic and uncertain. Our number one priority is the health and safety of all of our exhibitors and visitors and we are therefore taking this step to eliminate the risk to all of our participants. We look forward to welcoming our Mexican community back in September 2021.”

FESPA Mexico Exhibitor Showroom

In November 2020, in lieu of the live event, FESPA will be launching a new online Exhibitor Showroom for its Mexican speciality print community.

The digital platform will allow regional exhibitors to showcase all their latest news, product launches and videos. In addition, visitors and prospects will be able to network virtually with exhibitors to share ideas and initiate discussions on sales.

Michael Ryan, Group Exhibition Manager concludes, “We recognise the importance of hosting FESPA Mexico in educating, connecting and advancing the speciality print market in Mexico and Central America, so we’re excited to announce the exhibitor showroom. With this initiative, we’re enabling exhibitors and visitors to connect with each other, share knowledge and spark inspiration until we’re able to meet in person again in September 2021.”

For the latest updates on the FESPA Mexico exhibitor showroom visit: www.mexico.fespa.com

