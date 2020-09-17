EXPO PRODUCCIÓN® Announces New 2021 Dates

MEXICO CITY — September 17, 2020 — Tarsus México and Exposition Development Company, Inc. (ExpoDevCo) announce new dates for the sixth edition of EXPO PRODUCCIÓN. The show will now take place June 15 – 17, 2021 instead of the originally scheduled March 2021 dates at Centro Citibanamex, Mexico City.

The organizers are committed to providing a safe, sanitary and professional event while maintaining the quality that defines EXPO PRODUCCIÓN. The new dates will allow the organizers, all participants, and the industry more time to plan and prepare due to the global pandemic situation.

The power of being face-to-face is essential for developing successful and strategic business relationships and the organizers are prioritizing the well-being of all participants that will attend the event.

EXPO PRODUCCIÓN has become a leading international exhibition and conference which includes textile engineering, production management, design and marketing, as well as the development of new products, technologies and research of the production chain of the clothing, textile and fashion industries, home textiles and technical textiles directed to all Mexico and Central America professionals within these industries.

This biennial show will present its 6th edition at Centro Citibanamex, in Mexico City, facilitating a bigger event that will allow exhibitors to showcase their latest machinery, equipment, technology, parts, products, and supplies for the apparel, home and technical textiles industries. The exhibition is highlighted with a comprehensive conference program facilitated by leading experts in the industry.

Tarsus México and Exposition Development Company, Inc. thank all the exhibitors, speakers, associations, authorities, educational institutions, attendees, and media who continue to support EXPO PRODUCCIÓN and recognize the value this world-class event provides to the Mexican and the Central American textile industry.

Posted September 17, 2020

Source: Exposition Development Company, Inc.