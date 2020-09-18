COTTON USA Introduces New Partner Consultancy Program, COTTON USA SOLUTIONS™

WASHINGTON — September 18, 2020 — Cotton Council International (CCI), a non-profit trade association that promotes U.S. cotton fibers and manufactured cotton products around the globe, just introduced COTTON USA SOLUTIONS™, the industry’s first-of-its-kind technical consultancy program that helps mills and manufacturers achieve greater productivity, process efficiency and ultimately profit for their businesses. The program will officially launch on October 1, 2020.

Over the past two years, COTTON USA has established a consulting team composed of mill and spinning experts from around the world. This team, which is overseen by highly recognized industry expert Joerg Bauersachs, now leads COTTON USA SOLUTIONS™, bringing together decades of experience, global knowledge and unrivaled research in this leading technical consultancy.

“COTTON USA SOLUTIONS™ is designed so that mills and manufacturers can optimize the use of U.S. cotton with cutting-edge offerings to transform their businesses – profitably,” said CCI Executive Director Bruce Atherley. “Given the industry’s current state due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the resources and expertise of this program are more relevant to our partners than ever.”

The program is launching with five unique, data-informed offerings:

Mill Studies – 6 studies, with more in development, based on controlled on-site testing by CCI, the only organization in the world conducting this kind of research Technical Seminars – expert sessions teaching how to buy, use and optimize U.S. cotton Mill Exchange Program – executive-level tour of COTTON USA™ licensee signature mills, to exchange ideas with key textile mill leaders from around the world 1:1 Mill Consults – personalized, virtual or in-person, in-depth mill examination and consultation Mill Mastery Course – soon-to-be-available course of study featuring a collection of advanced practices, covering everything from raw cotton to quality control

These solutions are designed to improve productivity and ultimately profitability at the operations level with U.S. cotton. The suite of solutions available in the program will continue to expand to include the latest, cutting-edge data, technologies and protocols from U.S. cotton and will be rolled out in phases.

“COTTON USA SOLUTIONS™ is a true testament to the premium value that COTTON USA brings to the industry and its ongoing commitment to evolving the resources that we provide to our global supply chain partners in support of their growing business needs and demands,” said Atherley.

Offerings include a mix of partner-specific and standardized options, and will be available virtually, in addition to in-person, as COVID-19 restrictions continue. Mills and manufacturers, including COTTON USA licensees, must qualify for the program. Upon qualification, licensees will have complimentary access, and non-licensees can access for a nominal fee.

COTTON USA SOLUTIONS™, which was announced today at the virtual edition of COTTON USA’s signature annual Cotton Days event, will open applications for qualification on October 1. To learn more about the program and qualifying, visit: https://cottonusa.org/solutions.

Posted September 18, 2020

Source: COTTON USA