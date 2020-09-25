American & Efird To Purchase Charles Craft Performance Yarns

CHARLOTTE, NC — September 25, 2020 — Elevate Textiles, Inc., a global provider of advanced, high quality products and mission critical textile solutions, is pleased to announce that its American & Efird (A&E) division has agreed to purchase the high performance yarn business of Charles Craft, Inc., a leading manufacturer and distributor of high-performance flame resistant/cut resistant industrial yarns and other specialty products. The purchase is expected to close in early October.

The combination of these legacy brands brings together leading technical yarn expertise and expands A&E’s product offering related to thermal protection, cut resistant and flame retardant yarns. The purchase includes the assets of the Charles Craft manufacturing operation in Hamer, SC, which will operate as part of the American & Efird US manufacturing platform.

“We are very excited to welcome the Charles Craft high performance yarn line-up into the A&E and Elevate family of brands,” says Mark Hatton, Managing Director American & Efird Americas. “Charles Craft is a respected brand in the industry known for its high-end industrial yarns and quality service to the safety apparel markets. Bringing together these two longstanding brands benefits both and allows us to support our combined customer base with an expanded product offering and enhanced technical expertise, all with the same reliable service they expect.”

Frank Buie, Vice President of Sales for Charles Craft, will join American & Efird as part of the sales management team. “Charles Craft is excited to have its performance yarn business become part of Elevate Textiles and join with some of the industry’s most iconic brands,” Buie said. “More than 53 years ago my father, Charles Buie, acted on his life-long dream to create a small business, which grew into a leading industry brand. Becoming part of the larger A&E brand provides new life and longevity to our well-known technical yarns, while offering new opportunities for our employees and customers. We are committed to a very smooth transition for our customers and look forward to greater collaboration and synergies ahead.”

Hatton added, “We welcome Charles Craft customers and employees to our Elevate and A&E family. We are excited to explore many opportunities ahead to continue our tradition of yarn innovation and quality service.”

Posted September 25, 2020

Source: Elevate Textiles, Inc.