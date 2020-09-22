2020 Techtextil North America, Texprocess Americas Symposiums Going Virtual

ATLANTA — September 15, 2020 — Although we aren’t able to see each other in person this year, staying in-tune with industry information is pertinent in a time like this. So Messe Frankfurt is launching a monthly webinar series beginning in October to keep you up to date with the latest industry trends and innovations!

Like the in-person events, the Techtextil North America and Texprocess Americas Virtual Symposium will provide attendees the opportunity to learn from the brightest minds in both industry and academia as they discuss some of the most pivotal advancements in research and technology and shed light on the current global economic state and its effects across industries.

We’ll be using the original line-up of sessions as a jumping-off point to make it easy to plan ahead, but will be adding exciting new content as we go to provide you the most up-to-date information on the latest technologies, trends, research and innovations hitting the textile and sewn products industries.

Discover the Latest Research and Innovation in Textile Engineering

The Technical Textiles track will feature highly technical sessions supported in part by Georgia Tech’s School of Materials Science and Engineering. Each session will be led by experts in the fields of fibers and polymers, nonwovens, nanotechnology, biomedical engineering and more, and will provide a deeper look into the research driving textile innovation and product development for various industries.

Explore Trends and Advancements in Sewn Products Manufacturing & Technology

The Sewn Products track will cover the latest trends and emerging technologies in seven comprehensive sessions and panel-style discussions featuring industry leaders and subject matter experts. The program will examine all levels of the supply chain, exploring how production has changed and how industry players — from suppliers to manufacturers to retailers — are adapting to it.

Posted September 22, 2020

Source: Messe Frankfurt Inc.