Stein Mart, Inc. Voluntarily Files Chapter 11 Bankruptcy

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — August 12, 2020 — Stein Mart, Inc. today announced that it and its subsidiaries (collectively, the “Company”) have filed voluntary petitions for relief under Chapter 11 of the Bankruptcy Code in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Middle District of Florida – Jacksonville Division (the “Bankruptcy Court”). The Company has filed customary motions with the Bankruptcy Court that will authorize, upon Bankruptcy Court approval, the Company’s ability to maintain operations in the ordinary course of business, including, among other things, the payment of employee wages and benefits without interruption, payment of suppliers and vendors in the normal course of business, and the use of cash collateral. These motions are typical in the Chapter 11 process and the Company anticipates that they will be approved shortly after the commencement of its Chapter 11 case.

Details on the Company’s Chapter 11 process and go-forward strategy are as follows:

The Company expects to close a significant portion, if not all, of its brick-and-mortar stores and, in connection therewith, the Company has launched a store closing and liquidation process. The Company, however, will continue to operate its business in the ordinary course in the near term; and

The Company is evaluating any and all strategic alternatives, including the potential sale of its eCommerce business and related intellectual property.

Hunt Hawkins, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer of Stein Mart, Inc., said, “The combined effects of a challenging retail environment coupled with the impact of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic have caused significant financial distress on our business. The Company has determined that the best strategy to maximize value will be a liquidation of its assets pursuant to an organized going out of business sale. The Company lacks sufficient liquidity to continue operating in the ordinary course of business. I would like to thank all of our employees for their dedication and support.”

Additional details:

The Company’s restructuring counsel is Foley & Lardner LLP, its restructuring advisor is Clear Thinking Group LLC and its investment banker is PJ SOLOMON.

Court filings and other documents related to the process are available at https://cases.stretto.com/SteinMart.

Posted August 13, 2020

Source: Stein Mart, Inc.