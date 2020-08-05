Shaw Industries Announces Virtual Convention Series In 2021

DALTON, Ga. — August 5, 2020 — Shaw Industries Group, Inc. (Shaw) has announced plans to host a series of virtual events as an alternative to its traditional biennial convention for its Shaw Flooring Network (SFN) of aligned retailers. Previously scheduled for January 2021 in Orlando, Fla., the 2021 SFN Convention will now kick-off Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. EST with former Navy Seal and best-selling author Jocko Willink as a guest speaker.

“Our vision is to make it easier for our retail partners to do more business,” explains Danny Crutchfield, vice president of the Shaw Flooring Network. “With all that is happening in the world, that vision has never been more important. The challenges of 2020 have forced us to think differently and explore new ways to experience the SFN Convention. We decided not to gather in Orlando in 2021 to ensure the safety of our customers and their families, but we’re committed to maintaining the spirit of the event in an entirely new way.”

The company announced its plans to its SFN customers last month, highlighting the need for creativity and imagination in the face of sudden and immediate change with guest speakers Harris III and former-college-football-player-turned-inspirational-speaker Inky Johnson. Harris III, a popular storyteller, illusionist and keynote speaker who has worked with other prominent organizations like NASA, Microsoft and Chick-Fil-A, will emcee the 2021 SFN Virtual Convention Series.

“Being able to lean into the network for ideas and best practices is the hallmark of Convention,” says Dana Park, co-owner of Great Western Flooring in Napierville, Illinois. “We have so much to gain and learn from each other and we’re excited to have the opportunity to do that all year, instead of just in January.”

The first virtual event in the series will take place Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. EST, with additional 90-minute virtual events in October and November. An even more robust virtual experience is slated for January 2021.

“It’s certainly different, but it’s refreshing to think we can connect more often,” says Rebecca Laspada, co-owner of Direct Carpet Unlimited in San Marcos and Oceanside, California. “Having access to resources even earlier gives busy store owners more time to breathe. It’s good to be teamed up with Shaw.”

For more information on the 2021 SFN Virtual Convention Series and to watch the announcement to customers, visit SFNLive.com. Customers can sign into their ShawNow® account closer to the event for more details.

Source: Shaw Industries Group, Inc.