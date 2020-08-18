Portman, Peters Introduce Bipartisan Legislation to Require The Defense Logistics Agency To Issue Long-Term Contracts For American-Made PPE

WASHINGTON — Today, U.S. Senators Rob Portman (R-Ohio) and Gary Peters (D-Mich.) introduced bipartisan legislation that will strengthen efforts to onshore production of personal protective equipment (PPE) in the United States by requiring the Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) to issue long-term contracts for American-made PPE. Reshoring production will ensure American workers, students, health care professionals, and more have the PPE they need as the economy continues to reopen. Domestic production of PPE supplies will also create manufacturing American jobs.

“The American people should not have to rely so heavily on foreign countries for personal protective equipment, and that’s why we must bring PPE production back to our shores,” said Senator Portman. “When I talk to PPE manufacturers about re-shoring this production to America, the number one thing I hear about is the need for long-term contracts. Multi-year contracts give producers the certainty to know that their investment in the United States will be worth it, because the government will be there to buy the PPE they produce. By re-shoring production of PPE, we can continue to support a safe and effective reopening of our schools, workplaces and the economy and I urge my colleagues to support this important bipartisan legislation.”

“Our nation’s dependence on foreign manufacturers for PPE, such as masks, gloves, and respirators, is a serious national security risk,” said Senator Peters, ranking member of the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee. “I raised concerns about this problem in a report last year, and the shortages caused by the Coronavirus pandemic only underscore the need to incentivize American manufacturers to produce these critical supplies in the United States. Workers and companies in Michigan and across the country know how to manufacture great products, and this bipartisan bill will help provide certainty for American companies to create jobs, make PPE and strengthen our ability to respond to this and future pandemics.”

“We want to thank Senators Portman and Peters for introducing the ‘Make PPE in America Act’ to help onshore critical PPE production,” said NCTO President and CEO Kim Glas. “By using the purchasing power of the federal government to issue long-term contracts to American companies and its workforce, this legislation will ensure vital investment in the United States for years to come, while helping our nation become self-sufficient in lifesaving PPE materials.”

“We fully support the courageous and forward-thinking ‘Make PPE in America Act’ proposed by our own Michigan Senator Gary Peters and Senator Rob Portman from Ohio,” said Lance Keziah, CEO of Crypton. “As a Michigan-based textile manufacturer, we have seen decline across the entire domestic industry … an industry critical to PPE. This bill will provide long-term contracts to American companies of varying scale necessary to its production while supporting our essential workforce. This legislation will provide investment in the United States for years to come, insuring that our nation remains self-sufficient in supplying lifesaving PPE materials. Supporting American textile manufacturing means a more stable economy; affordable, sustainable PPE, and a healthy workforce.”

Source: United States Senator For Ohio Rob Portman

