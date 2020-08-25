Introducing the Designtex + West Elm Textile Collection

NEW YORK CITY — August 28, 2020 — Designtex is proud to announce the release of four new textile patterns with West Elm, the fourth collaboration from two companies with a shared passion for innovation and responsible design. The Designtex + West Elm Collection combines residential look and feel with commercial performance for four woven upholstery styles inspired by classic textiles and mid-century fashion: Boucle Melange, Chenille Chevron, Chunky Tweed, and Corded. Each style is available in a variety of colorways and is suitable for contract applications across congregate spaces, senior living, hospitality venues, and corporate settings.

With more than 40 years of experience designing solutions for healthcare spaces, Designtex also brings invaluable insight as an industry leader in cleaning and disinfecting applied materials to the Designtex + West Elm Collection. These four new styles feature Crypton chemistry, a bonded fabric system that renders the textiles durable and easy to clean and disinfect, while maintaining the fabric’s feel and beauty. The integrated moisture barrier for stain resistance is free of phthalates, carcinogens, and toxins.

The four new patterns bring modern sensibility to classic techniques for a handsome range of textural solutions with a rich aesthetic palette.

In Boucle Melange, the classic looped texture of bouclé fabric is combined with the mélange dying technique for a textile that is both texturally rich and variegated in color. The resulting heathered effect creates dimensional depth in an already tactile fabric.

Chenille Chevron updates the iconic zig zag pattern popular in the 1960s and ‘70s in subtly tufted chenille, a fabric which can appear nearly iridescent as the pile catches the light. The visual interest of the large-scale pattern is complemented by the texture of the yarn and matched by the fabric’s luxurious softness.

Chunky Tweed brings modern sensibility to this iconic textile construction with a more free-form approach to the expected variations in hue. Chunky Tweed is perfect for adding understated poise to classic or contemporary spaces.

Corded combines the plushness of corduroy with unexpected elegance. The perfectly parallel wale features slight variations in color, emphasizing texture that looks as beautiful as it feels.

Designtex is thrilled to collaborate with West Elm once again to bring these contemporary classics to the spaces in which we live, work, and gather. With safety top-of-mind, there has never been a better time for beautiful, easy-to-clean textiles to be introduced for such a wide variety of applications.

Posted August 25, 2020

Source: Designtex