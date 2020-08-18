Inkcups Introduces Transparent Pin Curing For Helix® Printers

DANVERS, Mass. — August 18, 2020 — Inkcups announced the release of a new feature for Helix® digital cylinder printers — Transparent Pin Curing (TPC).

TPC is a specialized system that enables ultraviolet (UV) inkjet printing on clear products such as plastic bottles, glassware, spirit bottles and wine bottles, without the need to add a UV-blocking agent into the vessel. Traditionally, UV inkjet printing on clear vessels requires a stuffing agent known as a “foxtail” to block the UV light from curing the ink and damaging the print heads. With this new patent-pending technology, containers remain uncontaminated and sterile on the inside and print head life is protected. As an added benefit, removal of this extra step thanks to the TPC system also streamlines the production process.

“We have been developing and testing this new feature for some time and are excited to bring it to market. The revolutionary transparent pin curing system will simplify production, improve efficiency and is completely retrofittable to our fleet of Helix digital cylinder printers. It makes a significant difference for transparent items,” said Ben Adner, CEO of Inkcups.

The proprietary TPC system is available as a field-upgradable retrofit for existing Helix printers or on new Helix machines. These include the Helix Digital Cylinder Printer and Helix® Hi-Fi Photorealistic Rotary UV Printer, which was released in 2019. Recognized in the industry as very fast and reliable machines, they are ideal for use in print-on-demand, short and medium volume drinkware printing applications. Typical applications include full color imaging on glassware, stainless steel tumblers, plastic bottles and much more.

The TPC system feature is engineered and manufactured in the U.S. and available for order now.

Posted August 18, 2020

Source: Inkcups