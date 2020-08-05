Gelest Ensures BIOSAFE Antimicrobials Product Availability As Demand Continues To Surge

MORRISVILLE, Pa. — August 3, 2020 — Gelest, Inc., an innovator in materials science, has received U.S. EPA approval to use new and improved manufacturing processes for its BIOSAFE® antimicrobials, which will significantly expand its production capacities. Gelest and its suppliers teamed up to overcome material supply shortages to ensure Gelest can meet the surging demand for BIOSAFE from all of its customers, especially healthcare professionals.

BIOSAFE Antimicrobials are found in a wide range of EPA-approved applications including Careismatic Certainty® SmartBoost™ Laundry Additive for healthcare uniforms, and National Wiper Alliance Quat Keeper™ Foodservice Towels for restaurants and cafeterias.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for sanitizers, disinfectants, and antimicrobials has skyrocketed. Suppliers not only have to find ways to expand production capacities but must also overcome raw material supply shortages due to the disruption of the global supply chain.

“At Gelest, we continue to find new ways to ensure availability of our BIOSAFE antimicrobials to meet our customers’ needs,” said Shiming Wo, Gelest Vice President and General Manager Life Science. “For example, we invested in developing new processes with shorter cycle time, and successfully obtained EPA approval for the implementation of these advancements in the manufacturing of our BIOSAFE products. It allowed us to significantly expand our BIOSAFE capacity without compromising our ability to supply products for other critical market segments.”

Given the global supply chain disruption, companies are facing significant challenges to secure raw and packaging materials.

“Our suppliers such as Berry Plastics, Graham Packaging, and Solvay have done a fantastic job,” Wo continued. “When they learned we were using their materials to manufacture end products mainly for front-line healthcare professionals fighting COVID- 19, they responded with great support and worked creatively to ensure faster turnaround and on-time delivery.”

BIOSAFE Antimicrobials are used to preserve the treated articles by preventing the growth of stain and odor causing bacteria, fungi, mold and mildew.

Posted August 5, 2020

Source: Gelest, Inc.