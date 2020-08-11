Fil Doux Textiles Introduces Antimicrobial Copper Shield By Pro-Tech

BROOKLYN, N.Y. — July 28, 2020 — Fil Doux Textiles — a Brooklyn-based textile company producing mill-direct, luxurious upholstery — and Otratex, a degradable vinyl alternative, have announced the debut of Copper Shield by Pro-Tech, a copper-based layer that provides an antimicrobial shield in tandem with the company’s Pro-Tech stain defense.

Designed for the hospitality, cruise, and contract industries, Otratex — The Conscious Choice — is made with natural enzymes embedded in the material that creates enhanced degradability. Within 30 years, the material fully decomposes when placed in an anaerobic environment such as a landfill, returning to the natural elements that comprise it. The Otratex collection, along with the brand’s vast array of fabrics, can be treated with Fil Doux Textiles’ proprietary protectants, Pro-Tech, Pro-Tech Plus, and now Copper Shield by Pro-Tech, for increased durability and meeting the rising needs of the industry.

Inspired by nature, Fil Doux Textiles created Copper Shield by Pro-Tech by working with laboratories in Chile and Brazil to ensure the protectant’s ability to naturally start killing viruses, bacteria, and mold on contact. Copper Shield by Pro-Tech is composed of smelted and infused copper, which provides medical-grade protection to the upholstery material without adding to protection lead time. A topcoat of Copper Shield is applied directly onto fabric and Otratex products and goes to work immediately — never compromising the hand, look, or feel of the product. The protectant works non-stop, without harsh chemical cleaners, to keep guests and employees safe from the spread of viruses on all upholstered pieces.

“Copper truly is a miraculous mineral. It shows that effective solutions can be found in nature,” said Leonardo Novik, founder and CEO, Fil Doux Textiles. “Throughout history, copper has been utilized for its natural antimicrobial properties, and the mineral is abundant and accessible in South America. We’re happy to reintroduce these natural properties to the market and provide non-chemical options in the pursuit of a safer and healthier environment for our communities.”

Always aiming to provide the utmost quality in its textiles, Copper Shield by Pro-Tech is especially important in spaces and properties such as cruise ships, hotels, restaurants, hospitals, and senior living communities, as they must ensure the safety and health of its occupants, staff, and guests, especially as these industries begin to reopen. Copper Shield by Pro-Tech is already being utilized in medical and hospitality-grade personal protective equipment (PPE) in North and South America.

Highlighting a progressive approach to textile design, Copper Shield by Pro-Tech is applied in the company’s fully-vertical, tariff-free mills located in Chile and Brazil, which allows for customization and industry-dominant lead times. Fil Doux Textiles’ products are produced using sustainable practices on an industrial scale — dye waters for fabrics are reused, production power is generated by wind and solar panels, and leftover fabrics are repurposed for packaging. In the spirit of environmental sustainability, Fil Doux Textiles has partnered with 501(c) One Tree Planted with a pledge to donate 1,000 trees to Brazilian Rainforests for every 1,000 yards of Otratex™ purchased.

Posted August 11, 2020

Source: Fil Doux