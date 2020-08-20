Chemical Guys Launches HydroThread Ceramic Fabric Protectant As The Most Advanced Hydrophobic Textile Coating And Stain Guard For Auto Interiors

LOS ANGELES — August 19, 2020 — Chemical Guys, the leading lifestyle brand for automotive detailing enthusiasts and professionals, announces the launch of its much-anticipated HydroThread Ceramic Fabric Protectant & Stain Repellant, a highly-advanced hydrophobic stain guard and textile coating for automotive interiors.

First available for purchase on August 19th at ChemicalGuys.com and Detail Garage locations nationwide, HydroThread is scientifically formulated to provide maximum, long-lasting protection against stains caused by liquids and fading caused by exposure to the sun’s harmful UV rays. HydroThread was formulated to provide protection for a variety of vehicle and household fabrics, including seats, carpets, floor mats, awnings and convertible tops.

HydroThread forms a ceramic Si02 barrier that helps repel stains, resists spills and prevents UV fading for up to 12 months. The product’s formula works at a molecular level to bond to individual fibers, delivering superior hydrophobic performance without compromising the fabric’s look, feel or comfort.

“HydroThread is our first ceramic product designed for interiors and the latest addition to our hugely popular ‘Hydro’ family of products that has demystified the ceramic category, making it accessible and easy to use for every customer that shares our passion for shine!,” said Chemical Guys’ Chief Revenue Officer John Mansfield.

To apply, first clean the interior surface thoroughly. Shake well and then mist a light coat of HydroThread onto dry surfaces. For best results, brush HydroThread into fibers with an extra soft fabric brush and wait at least 20 minutes before applying additional coats for maximum protection. Once application is complete, allow 24 hours for the ceramic formula to completely dry and cure.

Posted August 20, 2020

Source: Chemical Guys