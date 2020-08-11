Bemis Associates Announces Acquisition Of Safe Reflections International

SHIRLEY, Mass. — August 7, 2020 — Today, Bemis Associates Inc. — a manufacturer of thermoplastic films, tapes, and adhesives for bonding — announced the acquisition of Safe Reflections International LLC, a Taiwan-based operation and the “play” products of Safe Reflections Inc., a textile products company that develops solutions to enhance safety and visibility of apparel.

For more than 100 years, Bemis Associates has been perfecting optimum adherence to a variety of fabrics for many different applications across the apparel, consumer electronics, and industrial markets. Safe Reflections International, is a manufacturer of reflective products. The company has been developing solutions that enhance uniforms, safety clothing and athletic apparel since 1993. Combining Safe Reflections International reflective technologies solutions for sportswear, athletic, performance, activewear, and casual wear with Bemis Associates’ adhesive technology was a natural fit.

“Our company has a long history of identifying strategic partnerships, new products and industry opportunities in order to sustain growth and longevity,” said Steve Howard, CEO, Bemis Associates. “We see this acquisition as one more step in that direction.”

Bemis Associates Inc. combined its adhesive with Safe Reflections’ patented Brilliant® Color Reflective technology to help create the next generation of bondable aesthetic films for the apparel market. The Brilliant product line has been on the market since 2009 and is not only extremely unique but has become very popular with high end athletic wear retailers. Bemis Brilliant Color Reflective Film delivers high brightness in multiple colors for a stronger, more vibrant, versatile choice for any apparel design.

“As a global industry leader, our goal is to continually innovate so that our products drive the visibility industry in work wear, active wear and fashion wear,” said Joey Koppes, owner of Safe Reflections. “It’s an ideal supplement to their Brilliant Color Reflective Film product line.”

