U.S. Fashion Industry Association Elects New Chair From Levi Strauss & Co.

WASHINGTON — July 27, 2020 — The United States Fashion Industry Association (USFIA) announced today that the Board of Directors has elected a new Chair, Anna Walker, vice president of Public Affairs at Levi Strauss & Co.

“We are very pleased that Anna will take over as USFIA’s Chair,” said Julia K. Hughes, president of USFIA. “During these difficult times for fashion brands and retailers, her leadership and experience in public policy will guide the organization to provide the information and advocacy that the industry needs.”

“USFIA is dedicated to our mission to eliminate barriers to trade, and we also focus on providing resources to help members stay current with global labor, human rights, and environmental standards,” explained Hughes. “Anna’s expertise reflects USFIA’s commitment to help global brands and retailers successively navigate the variety of trade and compliance challenges that we face every day.”

Walker has been a member of the USFIA Board of Directors since 2014 and served as Vice Chair of the Board of Directors since 2017.

“I look forward to leading USFIA in our mission to eliminate barriers to trade for fashion brands and retailers,” says Walker. “And I’m excited to bring my vision to the organization to enhance the industry’s advocacy and leadership for trade policy as well as sustainability and ethical sourcing.”

Since joining Levi Strauss & Co. 2004, Walker has worked to support LS&Co.’s business strategy and strengthen the company’s reputation by anticipating and shaping external public policy and stakeholder initiatives. Anna also leads LS&Co.’s community affairs program, developing strategy for community grants and employee giving and volunteerism programs globally. Anna is a member of the Levi Strauss Foundation Board. She has a masters from Johns Hopkins University School of Advanced International Studies and bachelors of arts degrees from the University of California, Davis.

To replace Walker as vice chair, USFIA chose Christopher Lucas, director and associate general counsel for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. Lucas has been a member of the Board of Directors since 2018.

