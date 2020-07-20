The 54th Edition Of Filo: Yarns Restart

BIELLA, Italy — July 20, 2020 — Today the 54th Filo edition, the international Exhibition of yarns and fibers for orthogonal weaving, circular knitting weaving and technical textiles, has been launched. The show will be held on Wednesday and Thursday, October 7-8, 2020, at MiCo – Milan Convention Centre (via Gattamelata 5, Milan). The presentation has been made through a webinar which was attended by many professionals of the textile industry.

Paolo Monfermoso, general manager of Filo, said: “The choice to present the 54th edition of Filo through a webinar comes from the exceptional times we are living. However, it has been a winning choice, that enabled us to communicate with many exhibitors, operators, and the press, both nationally and internationally, in just one meeting. On the other hand, however advantageous digital technology may be, still a physical fair is key, especially for those exhibitions like Filo which are set upstream of the supply chain, since it allows operators to ‘understand’ the product, observe its qualities and think about possible textile evolutions. For this reason, it is fundamental that the textile supply chain returns to show itself to the entire world through the trade fairs. Therefore, a lot of attention has turned on around the October edition of Filo, as proved by the high number of exhibitors’ subscriptions we have already received: it represents a strong signal of the recovery of the system, instrumental to the recovery of companies on international markets, which are more than ever attentive to quality, processes, sustainability of products and production processes. Together with Fiera Milano we are of course implementing all measures and steps to make Filo totally safe for its participants.

Today’s webinar made it possible to propose one of the most awaited and followed appointments by operators, both Italian and foreign: the presentation of Filo’s product development proposals. They have been carried out by Gianni Bologna and they are inspired to “Chromatic Reflections”. Gianni Bologna highlights: “We can remember the past months as a long grey period lived in black and white. I propose now exactly the opposite: colors. The new format of the presentation (more filmed and animated) — that it would be the same even in normal times — wants to convey the rediscovered desire of dynamism and motivation. We should remember that mentioning such a basic and direct element as color allows us also to hint at the next behavior of luxury’s consumption, extremely important for Made in Italy industry, which will be oriented towards a more basic look: a ‘silent’ luxury, clearly based on the intrinsic quality of products and their processing. It is a new minimalism which calls for some prerequisites: environmental awareness, ethics, respect for expertise on the job”.

Posted July 20, 2020

Source: Filo