Texworld USA, Apparel Sourcing USA Summer Virtual Sourcing Event Opens Today

ATLANTA — July 21, 2020 — Today, for the first time ever, Texworld USA, alongside Apparel Sourcing USA, will open its 2020 summer edition virtually. Traditionally held at the Jacob K. Javits Center in New York City, the Sourcing Event of the Summer is opening to an even larger audience for three days of sourcing, education and networking.

“The industry was searching for an alternative solution to reach global suppliers during these challenging times. As evidenced by the tremendous support from participating companies, exhibitors and attendees alike, Texworld USA is that solution. We have always been dedicated to providing a platform for the textile sourcing community and we are excited to continue to do so now until we are able to meet again face-to face,” stated Jennifer Bacon, Show Director, Fashion and Apparel, Messe Frankfurt North America.

As the East Coast’s largest sourcing event, Texworld USA represents the industry’s most important marketplace where international mills and manufacturers can showcase the next material innovation. With thousands of professionals, from fabric buyers, product R&D specialists, designers and others, the premier of the virtual event draws from every corner of the United States and interest from brands worldwide.

More than 450 exhibiting companies from 16 countries, including Italy, Canada, Pakistan, Peru, China, Taiwan, India, Turkey, the United States and others will be on hand with their high-quality apparel fabrics, trims and accessories available at reasonable prices.

Together, Texworld USA and Apparel Sourcing USA cover nearly 40 different product categories. All of which will be represented on the virtual platform with more than 20,000 product listings. Visitors can take advantage of the AI-powered matchmaking capabilities to get a list of recommended textile suppliers, set up video meetings and chat to cultivate stronger business relationships.

Amidst a virtual connection to more than 450 textile manufacturers, 12 compelling educational sessions covering a host of globally relevant topics will be streamed during the three day live event. Led by a list of highly regarded brands and experts in various textile and apparel fields, this not-to-be missed program offers access to case studies and solutions to several of today’s unprecedented challenges.

Held alongside Texworld USA and Apparel Sourcing USA is the co-located event, Home Textiles Sourcing, for those manufacturers, retailers, converters, contract specifiers and designers seeking new fabrics and products for their latest home collections.

Registration is still open. To register or for more information on any of these events, please visit us online.

Posted July 21, 2020

Source: Messe Frankfurt