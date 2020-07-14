Techtextil North America & Texprocess Americas 2020 Postponed Until Next Editions

ATLANTA — July 14, 2020 — The organizers of Techtextil North America and Texprocess Americas have announced that the co-located events have been postponed beyond 2020.

“We have been monitoring the global spread of COVID-19 that began earlier this year, and to uphold our commitment to the industry, we postponed [the events] to October 1-3, 2020. However as coronavirus cases in the U.S continue to rise, we are once again faced with the difficult decision of whether or not to proceed as planned,” Kristy Meade, Group Show Director, said in a letter to exhibitors Friday.

“While we firmly believe that our health and safety plan exceeded all recommended guidelines to provide a safe trade show environment, several outside factors including travel restrictions, quarantine mandates and other governmental regulations across the globe have made moving forward with an in-person event impossible at this time.”

The next edition of Techtextil North America will take place August 15-17, 2021 in Raleigh, N.C.

The next edition of Texprocess America will take place May 17-19, 2022 in Atlanta, and will be co-located with the 2022 edition of Techtextil North America.

Meade hinted at the possibility for alternative events in the meantime, stating that “While we understand there is no replacing the sense of community provided by an in-person event like ours in 2020, we intend to continue to serve the industry by providing opportunities to share products, discover the latest innovations and technologies, and network with other industry professionals until we are all able to come together again.”

Techtextil North America is Incorporated with ATME-I. Texprocess Americas is co-produced by SPESA.

Source: Messe Frankfurt