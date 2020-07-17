Shaw Industries Ranks No. 16 On ‘50 Best Companies To Sell For’ List

DALTON, Ga. — July 17, 2020 — Shaw Industries (Shaw) recently earned national recognition, ranking No. 16 on Selling Power magazine’s 50 Best Companies to Sell For list. The only flooring manufacturer in the top 20, Shaw provides more than 1 million hours of training to associates, including its salesforce, annually. In 2019, the company enhanced its program with virtual classroom initiatives and new sales leadership training curriculums.

“We frequently evaluate and refine our training program based upon recent hire feedback to ensure we’re attracting and retaining the best possible talent, as well as developing the skills and behaviors necessary to exceed the market and customer expectations,” says Mike Fromm, chief human resources officer, Shaw Industries. “It’s an honor to be recognized, yet again, by Selling Power magazine for our commitment to the continued success of our associates.”

Coaching is a key component of ongoing professional development at Shaw, including in-depth and highly-customized training resources for the person’s role within the company. The company offers in-person, virtual/online, and self-paced learning opportunities to address the varied ways in which individuals learn and takes a ‘Leaders as Teachers’ approach to associate development through its Shaw Learning Academy.

This is the 20th year the corporate research team at Selling Power has identified and ranked the best companies to sell for among the top sales forces in the United States. This annual list identifies and represents a variety of industries and company sizes and considers factors including compensation and benefits; hiring, training and sales enablement; and customer retention.

Posted July 17, 2020

Source: Shaw Industries Group, Inc.