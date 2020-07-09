Shaw Industries Ranks #2 In Elearning! Magazine’s 2020 Learning! 100 List

DALTON, Ga. — July 9, 2020 — Shaw Industries (Shaw) is proud to announce that the company ranked second in Elearning! Magazine’s 2020 Learning! 100 list for its comprehensive education and training efforts. Elearning! Magazine specifically recognized Shaw’s excellence in the category of Innovation for its embrace of Design Thinking culture. As the only flooring manufacturer on the list, this marks the 10th consecutive year Shaw has earned this national recognition.

Shaw provided more than one million hours of training to its associates in 2019, marking the company’s commitment to creating a better future for its customers, its people and the communities in which it operates.

“Our people are our competitive advantage, and we’re committed to empowering them through continuous training and development opportunities,” said Mike Fromm, Shaw’s chief human resources officer. “Attracting and retaining the best possible talent with a world-class associate experience that puts people first contributes to our overall success as a company.”

The Learning! 100 are comprised of 60 corporate enterprises and 40 public sector organizations that are evaluated across three criteria: Collaborative Strategies’ Collaboration Index, Darden School’s Learning Culture Index, and overall organizational performance.

