TRSA: Report Plots Industry’s Path To Recovery From COVID-19

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — July 31, 2020 — Anticipated impacts of the economic shifts created by COVID-19 are described in TRSA’s new Looking Forward: Linen, Uniform and Facility Services Industry Challenges and Opportunities report, now available for purchase in the TRSA store: www.trsa.org/store. The report portrays the transformed business environment facing the industry and identifies strategies to overcome barriers to growth.

Created to guide TRSA in developing programs to support members’ growth, Looking Forward addresses the industry’s key operations, legal and workforce issues and examines possibilities for service innovation, product and market diversification, rebranding and margin expansion.

Impacts of COVID-19 are forecast on companies’ operational structures, competitive position and revenue potential from increased demand for reusable vs. disposable products and personal protective equipment (PPE). Short-term and long-term implications are foreseen from serving customers in food-and-beverage (restaurant), healthcare (hospitals, outpatient medical), hospitality (hotel) and industrial/uniform (all other businesses) markets.

The report’s conclusions are based on a May survey sent to a diverse group of members (100 industry operators and supplier partners) and the market-focused discussions that comprised June’s TRSA Strategic Town Hall, a four-hour online discussion of the COVID-19 crisis and ideas for moving forward.

To advance the growth and recovery goals the report advocates, TRSA President and CEO Joseph Ricci, CAE, expects TRSA to continue its outreach efforts among federal, state and local leaders, and to continue partnering with trade groups such as the American Hotel and Lodging Association (AHLA) and the National Restaurant Association (NRA). TRSA will continue to send timely and immediate information to its members in the form of training and education, conferences, C-level meetings, calls, regional forums, and other forms of dialogue for idea sharing.

Posted July 31, 2020

Source: TRSA