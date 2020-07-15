Orion Engineered Carbons Launches New Packaging System For Dust-Free, Sustainable Handling

HOUSTON — July 15, 2020 — Orion Engineered Carbons S.A., a worldwide supplier of specialty and high-performance Carbon Black, today announced the introduction of a new packaging system with soluble and meltable Minibags for dust- free and sustainable handling

Orion has developed Minibags as a customized packaging solution for Carbon Black. Minibags are available for different material types, melting points and capacities. They have been designed to optimize the production process and serve small order quantities of between 100 g and 10 kg. Minibags are suitable for both powder and beaded Carbon Blacks.

Carbon Black is a dusty and fluffy substance often presenting handling and packaging challenges. Minibags mitigate these challenges by allowing for direct incorporation into the production process without the need for opening the bags. Depending on the material, Minibags can either be water-soluble or meltable in polymers thus reducing waste and enabling the dust free processing of Carbon Black. All common polyethylene and other compatible elastomer bases as well as ethylene vinyl acetate or polyvinyl alcohol are offered as Minibag-material. The differing material characteristics and melting points enable the adaption of the bags to meet customers’ needs. Orion Engineered Carbons also offers small aluminum bags, in such cases, where the moisture protection of Carbon Black is most important.

The Minibags are produced in Germany and are available for purchase immediately.

Posted July 15, 2020

Source: Orion Engineered Carbons S.A.