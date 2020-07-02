SPGPrints Appoints Quantia Solutions S.L. As The New Spanish Agent For Its Textile Business

BOXMEER, Netherlands — July 2, 2020 — SPGPrints has appointed Quantia Solutions S.L., based in Madrid, as their new agent in Spain to represent its rotary and digital textile printing division. Quantia is an experienced agency in the field of textile printing applications.

Quantia Solutions operates in the Iberian Peninsula, representing high-tech brands, leaders in digital solutions for the textile industry, with a complete range of products. With this partnership they also included the SPGPrints products, like rotary screens and digital inks.

“We are excited about being part of the SPGPrints world. Being partners with high end recognized enterprises allows us to be more engrained in the industry of textile and industrial printing in the Spanish market”, according to Salomon Sar Shalom, president of Quantia Solutions.

In the Textile Experience Center, located at their headquarters in Madrid, Quantia is offering customers the possibility of knowing and interacting with all products in their portfolio. Quantia has a dedicated team of sales & service professionals to support the local SPGPrints customers. Over the last weeks SPGPrints trained the Quantia team to be ready to serve the Iberian market with the SPGPrints products.

Jos Notermans, business manager digital inks adds: “Adding Quantia Solutions to our global network of agents we are able to significantly increases SPGPrints’ footprint in the Spanish textile market. Especially in times like this, it is once more emphasized how important it is to work with professional partners around the world, representing our products.”

Source: SPGPrints