2020 Virtual Edition Of Texworld USA And Apparel Sourcing USA Opens July 21

ATLANTA — July 17, 2020 — As the largest sourcing event on the East Coast for fabric buyers, product R&D specialists, designers and other industry sourcing professionals, Texworld USA and Apparel Sourcing USA Virtual Summer Edition reaches an even greater audience, enabling access to those who historically were unable to travel to the event. The premier event opens for three days of product discovery, trend analysis and education, live on July 21 – 23, 2020.

“Amidst the current environmental and economic situation, we are pleased to be providing a means for the textile sourcing community to continue to exchange information and connect with suppliers across the globe. Our belief in face-to-face interaction remains constant, but there’s a new normal emerging and we are excited to have found a way to pivot our event to keep our commitment to supporting the industry.” states Jennifer Bacon, Show Director, Fashion and Apparel, Messe Frankfurt North America.

More than 400 exhibiting companies from 15 countries, including Canada, Pakistan, China, Taiwan, India, Turkey, the United States and others will be on hand to showcase their high-quality apparel fabrics, trims and accessories available at reasonable prices. Together, Texworld USA and Apparel Sourcing USA cover nearly 40 different product categories. All of which will be represented on the virtual platform. Visitors can take advantage of the AI-powered matchmaking capabilities to get a list of recommended textile suppliers, set up video meetings, catch up on trends and gather insights from the educational sessions.

Educational Programming hits key industry topics

Live streaming each day of Textile Talks and the Lenzing Seminar Series will feature experts and thought leaders focused on sharing their experiences and knowledge. Interactive presentations will address a variety of topics, including the following:

Tuesday, July 21 – Demand Planning during a Crisis

With the COVID-19 virus racing around the world, determining which products to make, where to sell them and when consumers might buy has become an even bigger gamble. This panel will reveal how the industry can make the right bets using tech tools that add science to the art of buying and planning.

Wednesday, July 22 – One World: Fall/Winter 2021 Trend Presentation

Our modern world feels increasingly interconnected, with people discovering that what happens far away directly impacts our lives over here. This awareness will usher in a collective interest in protecting and preserving the resources and cultures we share, while delighting in self-expression.

Thursday, July 23 – Building Your Business – Why aren’t you near-shoring

Understanding the shift in consumer behavior and how to develop market strategies and product for the new market place will be explored in this discussion.

Held alongside Texworld USA and Apparel Sourcing USA is the co-located event, Home Textiles Sourcing, for those manufacturers, retailers, converters, contract specifiers and designers seeking new fabrics and products for their latest home collections.

Posted July 17, 2020

Source: Messe Frankfurt North America