SCS Global Services Joins Forces With Social Compliance Auditing Association

EMERYVILLE, CA — June 3, 2020 — SCS Global Services, an international third-party certifier of environmental and sustainability achievements, is pleased to announce that it has joined APSCA, a professional industry association dedicated to advancing the use of reputable, independent social compliance audits as a tool to assure good workplace conditions worldwide.

“Social responsibility has long been recognized as an essential part of sustainability,” said Nicole Munoz, Vice President of Environmental Certification Services at SCS. “Since our founding, we have been committed to engaging with companies around the world to assure that workers are employed in safe, healthy and respectful workplaces.”

Bonnie Holman, Director of Sustainability Certifications for SCS’ Food & Agriculture Division, added, “Social compliance audits are integral to our work in sustainability certification. We are fully aligned with APSCA’s mission is ‘to enhance the professionalism, consistency and credibility of individual auditors and organizations performing independent social compliance audits.’”

Social compliance audits extend well beyond stated company policies to assure that workplace conditions meet required standards. Confidential worker interviews, direct observation of conditions in workspaces and other relevant areas, independent review of records and documentation, management interviews, and data triangulation are all part of the mix. As part of its commitment to promoting responsible social compliance auditing, APSCA has published a detailed “Competency Framework” which outlines what it takes to deliver effective auditing services.

SCS is accredited to a wide range of internationally recognized certification schemes, many of which recognize APSCA’s unique role and benefits, such Fair Trade USA, Equitable Food Initiative, and the Sedex Members and Ethical Trade Audit (SMETA). SCS can also support companies seeking to meet retailer supplier requirements by coupling APSCA certification with other recognized certification programs such as Responsible Jewellery Council (RJC) and SCS’ Responsible Sourcing programs.

Posted June 3, 2020

Source: SCS Global Services