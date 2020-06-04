HONG KONG — June 4, 2020 — Recognising the important role the technical textiles and nonwovens sector has played in combating the pandemic in recent months and new opportunities in future for suppliers, Cinte Techtextil will debut a Medical and Protective Zone at the 2 – 4 September 2020 edition. To further support the industry, the exhibitor registration deadline has been extended to give companies more time to sign up for the fair.

“The global textile industry should be immensely proud of the effort it has made in helping combat COVID-19,” Ms Wendy Wen, Senior General Manager of Messe Frankfurt (HK) Ltd commented. “The adaptation and innovation they have shown to save lives and support frontline workers in countries around the world has been inspiring. We would like to give these suppliers as much visibility as possible to showcase their expertise and capabilities at Asia’s leading fair for the sector, hence the creation of the new Medical and Protective Zone at Cinte Techtextil China in September.”

The Medical and Protective Zone is a special display area dedicated to textile products and technologies focused on epidemic prevention. Suppliers can utilise this zone to showcase their abilities in producing PPE and other medical and protective equipment, connect with potential partners for future collaboration and show how they have contributed to the fight against the pandemic in their countries.

Ms Wen continued: “Another measure we are undertaking to support the industry is extending the exhibitor registration deadline to give companies more time to confirm their participation. We realise that there has been much disruption to business operations this year, and new opportunities have emerged for the industry to take advantage of due to the pandemic, so we want to give companies more time to make this decision.”

“In addition, there is more and more evidence emerging from China in recent weeks that the economy is on the right track, especially when it comes to industrial activity. This gives us confidence that, in addition to the expected demand for medical & hygiene and protective textiles at the fair, other sectors that have traditionally been strong at Cinte Techtextil will experience high demand once again. This includes the likes of filtration & separation, geotechnical, structural reinforcement, transportation and environmental protection,” Ms Wen concluded.

In addition to the extension to the exhibitor deadline, buyers can already pre-register for the fair and gain access to the new online business matching service, which will allow them to schedule appointments with exhibitors onsite in advance: https://cinte-techtextil-china.hk.messefrankfurt.com/shanghai/en/planning-preparation/visiting.html#pre-registration.

Cinte Techtextil exhibitors do their part

Some of the fair’s exhibitors who have already confirmed their participation in 2020 have developed new products, or are highlighting existing products, that help during the pandemic. This includes Italian firm A.Celli Nonwovens. As a leading nonwovens machinery manufacturer with a strong presence in China, they were able to connect spunbond producers with medical mask and protective apparel manufacturers, helping the entire nonwovens supply chain to increase production of urgently needed products.

Industry leader ANDRITZ (Germany) recently developed a fully automatic, high-speed face mask converting line for the production of disposable face masks. The D-Tech Face Mask line produces and laminates three or more layers of fabrics at a speed of up to 110 m/min, allowing it to produce up to 750,000 masks per day.

Bostik’s (France) web adhesives improve face mask manufacturing by making the manufacturing process easier, while also enhancing overall facemask performance. This includes improved process flexibility due to the adhesives’ ease of use for bonding or laminating nonwovens in medical facemask assembly. What’s more, the adhesives are already provided to manufacturers in web form, meaning that only heat activation equipment is needed to complete the mask.

Autefa (Germany), along with its parent company China Hi-Tech Group Corporation Sinomach, developed a new fully automatic machine to produce protective masks earlier this year. The machine, which was expected to be supplied to the Swiss government, can produce up to 40,000 masks per day.

Cinte Techtextil China will take place from 2 – 4 September at the Shanghai New International Expo Centre. The fair’s product categories cover 12 application areas, which comprehensively span the full range of potential uses of modern textile technologies. These categories also span the entire industry, from upstream equipment and raw materials providers to finished fabrics, chemicals and other solutions. This full coverage of product groups and application areas ensures the fair is an effective business platform for the entire industry.

Cinte Techtextil China is organised by Messe Frankfurt (HK) Ltd; the Sub-Council of Textile Industry, CCPIT; and the China Nonwovens & Industrial Textiles Association (CNITA). To find out more about the fair, please visit: www.techtextilchina.com. For more information about Messe Frankfurt’s worldwide textile fairs, please visit: www.texpertise-network.com.

Posted June 4, 2020

Source: Messe Frankfurt (HK) Ltd