MuroSubli® From Texo Trade Services: The Only PVC-Free Textile Wallpaper For Sublimation At A Width Of 320 cm

MOORDRECHT, The Netherlands — June 3, 2020 — Texo Trade Services (TTS) – the specialists in transfer print media and large format, printable textiles – is bringing an attractive new textile wallpaper onto the market: MuroSubli®. This is the only textile wallcovering that can be printed using direct and transfer sublimation, as well as UV, at widths up to 320 cm. This makes it ideal for wallpapering and decorating all kinds of walls, trade fair stands and decors. Although trade fairs and other large events are currently on hold, many people are using this period of lockdown due to coronavirus to redecorate and beautify their homes and offices. And this product is ideal for that purpose!

Large colour range, colourfast and non-transparent

The disadvantage of printing wallcoverings with UV-drying inks is that the ink is not odourless. Similarly, printing with latex produces a wallcovering that is sensitive to scratches and cannot be cleaned. Latex ink also comes in a relatively limited colour range. Other common complaints concern having an underlying surface show through the paper, or many visible seams, particularly on larger surfaces. The PVC-free textile wallpaper MuroSubli® has none of these drawbacks. It is the only textile wallcovering that can be printed using direct or transfer sublimation. The result is odourless printing, a very wide range of colours, and the option of designing the wallpaper (including photo wallpaper) according to personal preference. Because the colour is incorporated into the polyester, the inks cannot come off. They remain beautiful and as good as new. The textile is also very easy to clean. The reverse side of the textile comes with a grey coating that ensures that the underlying surface does not show through.

Seamless quality with a sleek result

MuroSubli® is available in widths of 320 and 160 cm, which means fewer or no seams – all the better for the design. It is 50 m in length. MuroSubli® always delivers a sleek result with no stretching, crumpling or fraying. Because it has a semi-matt finish, it is also suitable for generously lit areas.

MuroSubli® WR

TTS will shortly also introduce MuroSubli® WR. This version of the textile wallpaper offers all of the benefits described above, and is also water- and dust-repellent. MuroSubli® and MuroSubli® WR are both PVC-free and DIN4102 B1 certified.

Posted June 3, 2020

Source: Texo Trade Services (TTS)