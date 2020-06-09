Introducing The Coats Synthesizer app Featuring A Yarn Blend Calculator

UXBRIDGE, UK— June 9, 2020 — Coats, an industrial thread company, has developed Coats Synthesizer, a unique app featuring a yarn blend calculator which accurately predicts, within seconds, fabric properties for end-use in the personal protection sector. The ground breaking tool enables Coats to support its customers tailored needs while also saving on the resource of multiple sampling processes.

Coats Synthesizer is a bespoke tool that blends yarns virtually using algorithms. The sophisticated blend predictor technology provides information on essential fabric properties such as burn protection, abrasion resistance and ATPV (arc thermal protective value). It also allows yarn costs to be optimised in real time. The app will support Coats as it works alongside customers to collaborate on the development of new and innovative blends together. Following the initial blend prediction and sampling done digitally, it is just fine tuning that is required at the physical development stage. This significantly increases the speed of delivery of products that meet customer needs without extensive trials or sampling.

Ronan Cox, President, Performance Materials, Coats said: ‘We continue to push the boundaries to provide tools and services to help improve our customers productivity and speed to market. This app reduces the need for a long, costly pre-production sampling and will enable Coats to continue to drive to support our customers more efficiently in the competitive post-COVID world.’

Coats Synthesizer supports Coats position as a trusted partner and global leader of blended yarn production for innovative personal protection. It provides a series of advanced solutions with added quality and value for protective wear. These include the Coats FlamePro™ product range of flame-resistant, electric arc and cut-resistant yarns which deliver optimum heat, fire and smelting hazard protection for use in the personal protection, military and industrial sectors.

Coats global expertise and real time communication and knowledge sharing means it is able to support customers – wherever they are.

Source: Coats