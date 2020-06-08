Face Masks Constructed With AKAS Textiles Fabrics Outperforms N95 Respirator In University Test

BENSALEM, PA — June 5, 2020 — A new study was done on the “Effectiveness of Common Fabrics to Block Aqueous Aerosols of Virus-like Nanoparticles”. The study shows that in an aqueous media under positive pressure of 20 Kilo Pascal, stimulating the sneeze / cough, found that the top performer Face Mask, was one constructed using fabrics manufactured by AKAS Textiles, a Pennsylvania-based textile manufacturer. The study by Northeastern University’s Department of Chemical Engineering tested more than 70 different common fabric combinations and masks, including the N95 respirator, for their ability to block the transmission of virus-like nanoparticles.

The mask with the best filtration was made of layers of ProCool® Performance Fabrics combined with Zorb® 3D Stay Dry Dimple fabric. The combination of these fabrics tested 72% more effective than the N95 respirator.

The study was published recently in ACS Nano, a monthly, peer-reviewed scientific journal published by the American Chemical Society. The authors wrote, “Layered systems of commonly available fabric materials can be used by the public and healthcare providers in face masks to reduce the risk of inhaling viruses with protection that is about equivalent to or better than the filtration and adsorption offered by 5-layer N95 respirators. The masks were evaluated with steady-state, forced convection air flux with pulsed aerosols that simulate forceful respiration”. The study was done at 14 Liters per minute air flow, which is more than twice the human ventilation, at rest.

ProCool® Performance Fabrics are two-sided fabrics which are inter-knitted to provide filtration. The special wicking fibers in it help in managing the moisture. Zorb® 3D Stay Dry Dimple is made with surface layers of wicking Stay Dry fibers with an innermost core of dense cellulosic fibers, which work as the filter. This unique, three- dimensional in-house engineered pattern provides great filtration and keeps the mouth area dry and fresh.

“In February we offered our customers some guidance on layering fabrics for face mask, using our knowledge of fabric engineering, that leveraged the hydrophilic and hydrophobic characteristics of various fabric combinations,” said Wazoodle CEO Archana Sharma. “It is very gratifying to know that our assumptions and recommendations were on the right track, and that the performance of our fabrics can help keep people safe.”

Posted June 8, 2020

Source: AKAS Textiles & Wazoodle