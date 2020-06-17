Datacolor® Enriches SpectraVision Solution With New Vertical Model For Expanded Applications

LAWRENCEVILLE, NJ — June 16, 2020 — Datacolor®, a global supplier of color management technology, announced today the launch of SpectraVision V, an addition to the SpectraVision family that enables manufactures to objectively measure and digitally communicate color measurements for the multi-colored, textured, small-sized and irregular-shaped materials. The solution increases efficiency by reducing the steps to match and approve color.

“With the new vertical configuration and enhancements to the Datacolor Tools SV software, we are able to extend the benefits of objective digital color management to multiple industries and customers.” said Albert Busch, President and CEO, Datacolor. “Customers with previously unmeasurable materials, whether due to its size, shape, texture, or applications can now conduct consistent, repeatable, objective color measurements, result in increased efficiency, reduced costs and faster time to market.”

The new vertical configuration, sample tray and cup enable customers to measure a wide variety of samples, such as plastic pellets, watch components, electronic parts, and much more. High resolution sample image taken by the hyperspectral spectrophotometer can also be leveraged for onscreen color evaluation and communication of colorimetric data.

Posted June 17, 2020

Source: Datacolor