Arkema Becomes A Member Of The World Business Council For Sustainable Development (WBCSD)

COLOMBES, France— June 5, 2020 — Arkema is pleased to announce that it has joined the World Business Council for Sustainable Development (WBCSD) and is working in partnership with this network to accelerate the transition to a more sustainable world.

“Joining the WBCSD is an important step for Arkema” explains Thierry Le Hénaff, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Arkema. “More than ever, in a world faced with economic, environmental and social challenges, our mission as an industrial company is to use our expertise in materials science to facilitate the transition to a sustainable world. Together with other WBCSD partners, we will be able to accelerate this transition and provide innovative solutions that contribute to the Sustainable Development Goals defined by the UN.”

“The WBCSD is proud to welcome Arkema as our newest member. As we enter the decade of delivery for Sustainable Development Goals, it is essential that companies collaborate on the interconnected (multi-disciplinary) and complex issues facing our world today. We look forward to working with Arkema to accelerate the transition towards a sustainable world,” said Peter Bakker, President and CEO of the WBCSD.

With its unique Specialty Materials expertise, Arkema contributes through its innovative solutions and the management of its activities, to addressing four major issues of today and tomorrow: growing urbanization, scarcity of resources, climate change and the challenge of new technologies.

In line with the Paris Agreement, Arkema adopted an ambitious new climate plan at the beginning of the year, contributing to a global warming target of “well below 2°C” and thus committed to reducing its overall GHG (Greenhouse Gas) emissions by 38% by 2030, compared to its 2015 levels (SBT* target) – regardless of the increase in its production volumes.

*Science Based Target

Posted June 5, 2020

Source: Arkema