Appleton’s New RollMover™ Line are Next-Generation Roll Pushers

NEENAH, WI — June 9, 2020 — The latest updates to a product line that has been Industry-proven for over fifteen years, the four new RollMover’s that make up Appleton’s new series feature a new, advanced Lithium Iron Phosphate Battery and a rugged, high visibility, steel ergonomic design. Powerful, versatile and highly maneuverable, these RollMovers move heavy roll-able loads safely and easily. Appleton RollMovers are designed to easily and quickly move paper rolls, wire reels, vehicle chassis and many other types of products in a variety of industries. If it’s round, Appleton has a RollMover™ that can move it – safely, easily and efficiently.

Chief among the features of the new RollMovers are the new Lithium Battery Packs. The new battery pack is ergonomic, easy-to-hold, carry and change. The Battery Pack charges faster, holds charges longer and offers more charging cycles over its life than other batteries. In addition to its design and performance improvements, the battery now features on-board analytics that offers state of battery charge for improved use.

Matt Spang, Appleton Mfg’s Director of Sales for the RollMover™ HD offers – “The New RollMover™ series offer the safest, most robust Lithium Iron Phosphate battery on the market today. The battery offers an ergonomic handle for easy removal and replacement. The built-in analytics display real time state-of-charge feedback ensuring proper use and predictable charging times. Still the most robust units on the market, the Appleton RollMovers use an even more robust gearbox to ensure reliability in even the most taxing environments!”

For over 15 years Appleton RollMovers have led the way in battery-operated, heavy-duty roll pushers. With the introduction of their newest RollMover™ line, its improved battery technology and newly engineered gearbox they have again set a standard in the industry.

Appleton’s NEW RollMover™ Models:

RollMover™ SD – The SD model features rugged steel frame construction and excellent versatility in moving rol­lable loads weighing up to 6,500 lbs. This is the most popular model today for general purpose applications. An advanced, programmable speed controller provides added safety when seek­ing to control minimum and maximum speeds and/or throttle acceleration response.

RollMover™ HD – The HD model features a stronger power-drive along with rugged steel frame construction for easily moving rollable loads weighing in excess of 20,000 lbs. An advanced, programmable speed controller provides added safety when seeking to control minimum and maximum speeds and/or throttle acceleration response.

RollMover™ LR – The LR model offers all the power and durability of the HD model along with a large, contoured drive roller designed for damage-free moving of soft material rolls, including tissue, fiberglass mat and nonwoven loads weighing in excess of 20,000 lbs.

RollMover™ XD – The XD model is the strongest and most powerful model available. The stronger power-drive along with rugged steel frame construction for easily moving rollable loads weighing in excess of 100,000 lbs. An advanced, programmable speed controller provides added safety when seeking to control minimum and maximum speeds and/or throttle acceleration response.

Posted June 9, 2020

Source: Appleton