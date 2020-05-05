X-Rite Offers Free Color Theory Course And Educational Webinar Series

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — May 5, 2020 — X-Rite Inc. and Pantone LLC today announced that their Color Theory eLearning Course is available free for a limited time. In an effort to support the growing number of remote workers who must review and approve color, the on-demand training explains the basics of color theory, color tolerances and sharing digital color standards. In addition, X-Rite is hosting a series of color management webinars designed to help attendees optimize their use of color measurement hardware and software.

“Due to COVID-19, many workers are now trying to design, specify, communicate, and ultimately achieve accurate color from remote locations or with less staff and fewer resources,” said Ondrej Kruk, president, X-Rite. “To do this, you need to understand color theory, communication and measurement. By making our eLearning course available for no charge, professionals in the plastics, textiles, paints and coatings, and print and packaging industries can learn tips and best practices for color management and keep production workflows moving forward during these challenging times.”

Free eLearning Courses

Taught by X-Rite Color Management Experts, these eLearning courses are engaging and interactive.

Color Theory: Understanding the Numbers of Color — Free for a limited time, this six-module, on-demand training course explains the basics of color theory and how to communicate both color and color differences. It covers the physics of color, the role of lighting, spectrophotometers and color data, how to view color, and much more. This self-paced online course is available in 10 different languages, including English, French, Italian, German, Portuguese, Spanish, Korean, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, and Japanese. In addition, attendees receive an X-Rite certificate upon completion for the course.

Display Profiling: You need to start with accurate color to produce accurate color. This free eLearning course explains how to calibrate and profile your monitor so you can make accurate color decisions.

Free Webinars in May

Led by X-Rite Color Management Experts, these webinars range in length from 10 to 60 minutes and highlight how manufacturers and remote workers can maximize color management technology. Topics include:

How to Scan Materials for 3D Rendering and Visualization — speed approval processes using X-Rite’s virtual material service to scan your materials for color, texture, gloss and other surface appearance characteristics and turn them into an Appearance Exchange Format (AxF) file for use in 3D or rendering software.

Dominant Texture Measurements — a demonstration on how quality control software used in conjunction with a multi-angle instrument can measure and digitally communicate color, sparkle and coarseness.

An Introduction to the ColorCert Suite — a four-part series where attendees learn how to simplifies color communication between brands and print suppliers in order to manage precise color and print specifications.

The complete list of webinars and registration information is available at https://www.xrite.com/learning-color-education/webinars

Source: X-Rite/Pantone