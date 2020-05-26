VDMA TFL Supports Postponement: Texcare International Will Be Postponed To November 27 – December 1, 2021

MUNICH — May 26, 2020 — International trade fair Texcare International is being postponed to 2021. “VDMA Textile Care, Fabric and Leather Technologies supports Messe Frankfurt’s decision. In view of the current circumstances caused by the COVID-19 crisis, we consider it right to postpone Texcare International to November 2021”, says VDMA TFL Managing Director Elgar Straub.

Due to worldwide travel restrictions and contact bans, it is evident that this year, considerably fewer exhibitors and visitors would have taken part in Texcare International in November. With this background and in view of the considerable uncertainties for ongoing business in the entire worldwide textile care sector this year, the postponement is a wise decision. Texcare International is the central meeting place for the worldwide textile care sector and only by postponing, it can once again live up to its own standards as the leading international technology fair in autumn 2021.

New impulse for the industry

The new date in November 2021 is then the eagerly awaited opportunity to provide new impulses for the industry after the COVID-19 crisis. The trade fair will then offer global technology providers from the textile care sector the ideal platform to present their innovations to an international audience and to position themselves together with their customers for the challenges of the future after the COVID-19 crisis.

VDMA TFL is conceptual sponsor of Texcare International

Texcare International is the international trade fair for the laundry and dry-cleaning sector. From November 27 to December 1, 2021, international exhibitors in Frankfurt present trade visitors at Texcare International their latest machinery, plant, processes and services for laundry and dry-cleaning technology.

Posted May 26, 2020

Source: VDMA TFL – Textile Care, Fabric and Leather Technologies