Teijin Joins COVID-19 Intellectual Property Declaration

TOKYO, Japan — May 8, 2020 — Teijin Limited announced today that it has joined the OPEN COVID-19 DECLARATION as a founding member to declare that the company will not assert any patent, utility model, design or copyright against any activity purposed with stopping the spread of COVID-19 through diagnosis, prevention, containment or treatment.

The OPEN COVID-19 DECLARATION assures that no rights will be exercised regarding patents, design rights, software program copyrights, or other intellectual property pertaining to development and manufacturing activities aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19. By eliminating investigations of possible intellectual property right infringement and needs to negotiate licenses, the declaration is designed to facilitate rapid and optimal development and manufacturing activities purposed with stopping the spread of COVID-19.

Industry, government and academia members of the OPEN COVID-19 DECLARATION, through their unified commitment to stopping the spread of COVID-19, acknowledge the need to collaborate, free of constraint by existing practices or conventions, for the swift development and manufacture of products related to COVID-19, including therapeutic agents, vaccines, medical devices and infection-control products.

Posted May 8, 2020

Source: Teijin Group