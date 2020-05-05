ITA Academy: Fit For The Working World Of Tomorrow With Online Remote Trainings

AACHEN, Germany — May4, 2020 — Digitization, Industry 4.0 and the expertise in this field should make us fit for the working world of tomorrow. Nevertheless, these important topics are pushed into the background in times of coronavirus. But can we afford to waive the necessary trainings?

“No”, says ITA Academy Managing Director Nicolina Praß. “We convey this expertise in our online remote training “Digital Transformation” and offer our customers the opportunity to participate from their home office in times of Corona.”

Other important training courses such as the “Textile Summer School” and “Basics of Textile Technology” are now also offered remotely online.

“There is much more to textiles than you think,” Praß said. “Medical textiles such as stents help us in health care, textiles such as airbags secure and protect us in the car and make life at home comfortable with carpets, sofas and much more. Textile concrete is used in architecture and reduces carbon dioxide pollution. Therefore, knowledge about textiles is important for almost all branches of industry.

“Because textiles are in demand locally and around the world, it is a national and international business at the same time. Therefore, we offer some training courses in German and other training courses in English.”

We will impart knowledge about textile value creation from May 13-15 in “Textile Summer School” or from July 28-30 in our training course “Basics of textile technology.” They will impart expertise about the entire textile process chain. Starting with fiber science, through yarn and surface production to finishing and textile testing methods, all essential topics are covered.

Both training courses are therefore suitable for interested employees and trainees from all areas of the company along the textile chain who wish to acquire or refresh specialist knowledge. This also gives lateral entrants and specialists with training from outside the industry the opportunity to enter the world of textiles more easily.

With the “Textile Summer School” we want to address both international and national customers. A good knowledge of English is required for participation. The course “Basics of Textile Technology” will be held in German.

For further information please visit Online Remote Training “Textile Summer School“or “Basics of Textile Technology“.

Do not hesitate and register now! Marie Schmidt will be happy to answer your questions at +49 (0) 241 80 49 100 or m.schmidt@ita-academy.

Posted May 5, 2020

Source: ITA