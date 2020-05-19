Indorama Ventures Continues To Help Communities In More Countries Fighting COVID-19

BANGKOK — May 19, 2020 — Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited (IVL), a global chemical producer, has continued to offer support to communities in more countries worldwide through its subsidiaries. IVL has been supporting medical personnel and communities affected by the COVID-19 outbreak in Thailand, where its headquarters is located, and another ten countries including Brazil, the Czech Republic, France, Germany, India, Lithuania, Mexico, Poland, Turkey and the USA. The latest contributions through its facilities worldwide include:

Auriga Polymers Inc., a manufacturer of polyester resins and specialty polymers in South Carolina, donated US$40,000 to the COVID-19 Crisis Relief Fund of the United Way, a non-profit organization aimed at supporting charities and communities that are most in need.

AlphaPet Inc., a PET polymers facility in Alabama, in collaboration with Indorama Ventures Xylenes & PTA, LLC., granted financial support of US$30,000 to the United Way of Morgan County’s Community Crisis Fund with the aim of helping people in communities who are facing difficult circumstances during this period.

Indorama Ventures Sustainable Solutions LLC., in California, donated US$10,000 to the COVID-19 Relief Fund of the Children’s Fund, a non-profit organization aiming to support children in San Bernardino County who are most in need.

StarPet Inc., a PET polymers facility in North Carolina, donated US$5,000 to Northridge Church in Randolph County towards the Foster Parent Association. The company also donated US$2,500 to Our Daily Bread Soup Kitchen and US$2,000 to the Christians United Outreach Center to purchase food to provide nutritious meals for the increased number of families and individuals in need during this pandemic.

IVL Dhunseri Petrochem Industries Pvt. Ltd., a PET facility in India, donated 500,000 INR to the Chief Minister’s Relief Funds of West Bengal and Haryana. The company also donated 50 boxes of face shields to Haldia Sub-Divisional Hospital and provided 550 bottles of sanitizers and 4,000 face masks to authorities and residents of Haldia to protect them from infection.

Three Indorama Ventures Companies in Mexico, namely, Indorama Ventures Polymers Mexico, S. de R.L. de C.V., Indorama Ventures EcoMex, S. de R.L. de C.V. and Performance Fibers Operations Mexico S. de R.L. de C.V. donated medical equipment to the Mexican Institute of Social Security, a governmental organization that assists public health in Mexico. The equipment includes a vital signs’ monitor, eight respirators, four pulse oximeters, 10 traps for bronchial secretion and three stethoscopes.

PHP Fibers GmbH, a manufacturer of high-tenacity polyester and nylon in Germany, handed over 1,500 respirators to the District Administrator of Miltenberg to help mitigate the shortage of medical supplies needed for senior citizens and nursing homes in the district. The company also provided additional face masks for other companies within the Obernberg Industrial Center and to the Bavarian Red Cross.

Indorama Ventures Corlu PET A.Ş., a PET facility in Turkey, donated 1,000 face masks, 1,000 pairs of gloves, PPE sets, and 65 food packages to the District Governor for distribution to medical personnel, state agencies, and affected families.

Indorama Ventures Xylenes & PTA, LLC, a chemical manufacturer in Alabama donated 100 N95 masks, 100 boxes of face masks, and 12 cartons of disinfecting wipes to Hospice of the Valley and Decatur Fire & Rescue Department. The company also handed over 200 disposable face masks, 200 pairs of gloves, and care packages to Morgan County Child Advocacy Center.

Egyptian Indian Polyester Company, a PET facility in Egypt that supplies PET resin for the manufacture of face shields, donated 500 pieces to major hospitals in the Suez Governorate to reduce the risk of infection for medical personnel and patients.

Glanzstoff Bohemia, a high-quality fiber manufacturer in the Czech Republic, donated 450 face masks to hospitals and the Fire Brigade in Litoměřice City and the Municipality of Lovosice.

Mr. Richard Jones, Senior Vice President and Head of Corporate Communications and Sustainability at Indorama Ventures said, “Indorama Ventures has been playing a vital role in supporting hygiene and the well-being of communities and people where we operate, both in Thailand and other countries. As a responsible corporate citizen, we act to support medical personnel, patients and people affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. So far, the contributions have been delivered in eleven countries – Brazil, the Czech Republic, France, Germany, India, Lithuania, Mexico, Poland, Thailand, Turkey, and the USA. We are continuing to offer additional support through subsidiaries in many more countries with the belief that we will overcome this crisis together.”

