FESPA Mexico 2020 Postponed Until November

DORKING, England — May 5, 2020 — FESPA has today announced that it has taken the decision to postpone FESPA Mexico 2020, which was originally scheduled to take place on September 24-26, 2020. The exhibition, which is being hosted at the Centro Citibanamex in Mexico City, will now return on November 26-28, 2020.

The decision to postpone the event was taken following considered discussion with FESPA’s partners and the Centro Citibanamex exhibition centre, in light of the ongoing disruption caused by the COVID-19 outbreak worldwide.

FESPA CEO, Neil Felton commented: “We have been working closely with our local team in Mexico to monitor the situation throughout the COVID-19 outbreak, as we have with our other international exhibitions. The decision to re-schedule is in the best interest of the health and wellbeing of all our partners, exhibitors and visitors.”

Felton continues, “We are enthused to be returning with the event in November and sincerely look forward to welcoming all of our participants back to the Centro Citibanamex in Mexico City to celebrate the Mexican and Latin American specialty print community”.

For more information on the event and for those who have not yet registered, please visit: https://mexico.fespa.com/en.

Posted May 5, 2020

Source: FESPA