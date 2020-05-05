Datacolor Offers Free Webinar Series On Color Management

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J. — May 5, 2020 — Datacolor is offering a weekly series of free webinars every Tuesday at 10:00 a.m. ET through May 19. Through these webinars, participants will have the chance to expand their knowledge of colorimetry and color management. Participants will also learn how to speak the language of color and find the answers to their questions about light sources, communication, tolerances and more. See below for a full list of webinar topics:

Color coordinates and color difference: May 5

Color tolerance: May 12

Visual and instrumental color evaluation: May 19

Sign up to register for the full series here. After registering, you are able to choose to join only the topics of your interest.

Datacolor is also offering an on-demand webinar series to fit with any schedule. Topics for this on-demand series include spectrophotometer accuracy, successful color evaluation, sample management dos and don’ts and more. Datacolor will be expanding their webinar library often with new topics. Learn more and access these on-demand webinars here.

Posted May 5, 2020

Source: Datacolor