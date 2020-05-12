Americhem Announces New Webinar Series

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio — May 11, 2020 — Americhem — a designer and manufacturer of custom color masterbatch, functional additives, engineered compounds, and performance technologies — has announced a new webinar series that will start on May 14, 2020.

“Antimicrobials in Plastics 101” is a webinar class that will teach you how antimicrobials make the everyday items around us inhospitable to microbes and how you can use them as additives in masterbatch and compound polymeric solutions. And your burning questions answered on the spot!

Key Takeaways:

What is an antimicrobial & how does it work

What are the benefits of using antimicrobial additives

Which end applications are antimicrobials used in

And your burning questions answered on the spot!

Event Details:

Thursday, May 14

9:00-9:30am EST

Presented by Matthew Miklos and Dr. Vaman Kulkarni

If you want join the “Antimicrobials in Plastics 101” webinar on May 14 at 9:00 a.m. EST, register here.

Posted May 12, 2020

Source: Americhem