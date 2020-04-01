Viral Protection Labs Launches West Coast Operations Of 3-Ply And 4-Ply Surgical Masks

LOS ANGELES — March 31, 2020 — Viral Protection Labs (VPL) launches its West Coast operations in April 2020 with the capacity to produce 6,000,000 3-ply and 4-ply surgical face masks per month. Made in America, manufactured and produced using state-of-the-art equipment, these masks will meet FDA specifications for blocking up to 95% BFE (Bacterial Filtration Efficiency), PFE (Particle Filtration Efficiency), VFE (Viral Filtration Efficiency), Differential Pressure, and Blood Penetration.

The dire need for more domestically produced masks amidst the current COVID-19 pandemic became clear to the VPL team. The proof of the shortage to meet world demands and the United States alone is of grave concern for health care workers and those on the front lines who require critical protective gear to stop the spread of the virus. The United States Strategic National Stockpile cannot provide enough masks on its own. VPL’s goal is to fill the void of overseas, Made in China surgical masks to those Made in America, where no importation is required.

Viral Protection Labs’ mission statement promises quality prevention products to the medical community and to the public to help prevent the spread of viruses, harmful bacteria, and other infectious diseases, improve outcomes and ultimately, save lives.

Field-tested and customer-ready for manufacturing, VPL plans to build out its East coast operation by end of May 2020 with the capacity to produce 18,000,000 masks per month then. With the combined bicoastal factories, this will allow for a production rate of 24,000,000 masks per month over the next four months. As one of the newer, Made in America surgical mask companies, VPL ensures high quality control while staying competitive in the marketplace.

VPL is entrusted with a full team of Medical Advisors and counsel members contributing towards the evaluation, critique, and communication of the masks, along with the federal and state requirements of all products. Advisors and FDA counsel include Dr. Sudhir K. Reddy (University of California Davis School of Medicine), Dr. Michael Chai (Eastern Virginia Medical School), Dr. James Brown (University of Michigan Medical School), and Benjamin England.

Posted April 1, 2020

Source: Viral Protection Labs (VPL)