TRSA: 31st Annual Professional Management Institute Unveils Revamped Content For 2020 Attendees

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — April 3, 2020 — Laundry managers of all levels will learn the knowledge and skills necessary to successfully and efficiently manage plant operations as participants of the TRSA’s 31st Annual Roger F. Cocivera Professional Management Institute (PMI), hosted at the University of Maryland, August 9-14, 2020.

PMI’s rich history of enhancing the professionalism of managers in the linen, uniform and facility services industry is beginning its fourth decade with a retooled program built on TRSA’s recent production management job analysis. The analysis was developed by peer-directed focus groups of TRSA operator members and surveys were compiled, analyzed and a report issued by a third-party consulting firm. This process helped TRSA define the role of production managers, including the tasks, skills and knowledge required for the job.

This year’s Session I program is August 9-14 and will include interactive, classroom style lectures, group exercises and presentations led by subject matter experts. Session I topics covered are:

Plant Production

Quality Control and Plant Efficiency

Safety Awareness, including PPEs and HAZCOM

Sustainability

Staff Management

Productivity and Capacity Measurements and Metrics

Communicating and Collaborating

Customer Service

Following the Session I program, PMI participants will participate in a series of self-paced, online modules on topics such as human resources (HR), communications, finance, time/project management and business ethics. Students will then meet again for Session II in August 2021 and receive four more days of interactive instruction that will further refine production and laundry-specific management skills.

Upon completion of the classroom and online training, students are tested and can earn the Certified Professional Laundry Manager (CPLM) designation, the baseline of knowledge for all graduates.

Both PMI sessions require participants to collaborate on solutions to real-world scenarios presented as case studies. Visits to state-of-the-art laundries are part of the curriculum as well: this August, PMI Session I attendees will tour the F&B/hospitality plant of Alsco Linen and Uniform Rental Services in Lanham, MD, and Session II students will travel to Baltimore to review the operations of industrial/uniform launderer Ace Uniform Services Inc.

PMI is hosted concurrently with TRSA’s 56th Annual Ehrlich-Stempler Executive Management Institute (EMI). Program participants have great opportunities to network with colleagues as they gather during free time, meals and evening social outings, which create unique opportunities for information sharing and socializing among leaders in the linen, uniform and facility services industry. This year’s two evening outings currently planned are a visit to Nationals Park to see the MLB’s 2019 World Series Champions Washington Nationals and an evening at the spectacular National Harbor entertainment and dining complex on the Potomac River in Maryland. PMI is an all-inclusive program, with one fee covering all educational components, meals, lodging, and transportation to and from evening events. Located at the University of Maryland in Hyattsville, Maryland, participants can easily arrive at PMI through one of three airports (Baltimore-Washington International (BWI), Dulles International in Virginia (IAD) and Ronald Reagan Washington National (DCA), also in Virginia).

Posted April 3, 2020

Source: TRSA