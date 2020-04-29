The JEC Composites Innovation Awards Winners To Be Announced Online On May 13 At Noon (Paris Time)

PARIS — April 29, 2020 — Following the launch of the podcast series in March, JEC Group will name the winners of the 2020 JEC Innovation Awards on May 13 at noon (CET) through digital broadcasting for the first time. The recent global health crisis has prevented the ceremony from taking place during JEC World 2020, but the entire composites community as well as the finalists are expecting the 2020 winners to be revealed. This initiative will be followed very soon by other digital program.

A unique and exciting time that brings the composites industry together

“We are very proud and excited to bring you this new all-digital JEC Innovation awards ceremony during this challenging era of social distancing and limited travel. JEC Composites Innovation Awards are more than just an awards ceremony. They are meant to inspire the whole industry and shed light on the excellent work carried out by the prize winners, and a year couldn’t go without celebrating them,” said Franck GLOWACZ, Innovation Content Leader at JEC Group.

A cutting-edge selection process and a prestigious jury

After pre-selecting 33 finalists, a cutting-edge selection process and a prestigious jury has selected one winner in each category (Additive Manufacturing, Aeronautics, Automotive, Construction- Infrastructures & Civil engineering, Design & Furniture, Maritime Transportation & Shipbuilding, Process, Railway Vehicles & Infrastructure, Recycling, Space, Sports & Health care). High-level innovations and high-talented professionnals will be rewarded at this ceremony:

The international jury representing the entire composites value chain includes:

Anurag BANSAL, Manager Global Business development, ACCIONA Construction S.A

Christophe, BINETRUY, Professor, EC Nantes

Robert BUCHINGER, Business Development Advanced Industry Systems, Swarco

Chantal FUALDES, Head of Airframe Certification, Executive Expert Composite

Airframes, Airbus

Karl-Heinz FULLER, Manager hybrid materials, concepts and AMG, Daimler

Sung HA, Professor, Hanyang University

Deniz KORKMAZ, Ph.D. Composite Technologies Director, EMEA, Kordsa

Brian KRULL, Global Director of Innovation, Magna Exteriors

Yann PENFORNIS, Managing Director, Multiplast

Henry SHIN, Director – R&D Composites Innovation Centre, KCTech

Kiyoshi UZAWA, Professor/ Director (Ph.D.), Innovative Composite Centre

The online ceremony will be hosted by Peter Hopwood and Franck Glowacz from 12 to 1pm, and each of the awards will be named by the jury members.

Source: JEC Group