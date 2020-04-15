Norwex® Donates One Million Masks to Frontline Healthcare Providers

DALLAS — April 15, 2020 — Norwex today announced it will provide one million face masks to healthcare professionals fighting the spread of coronavirus on the frontlines around the world. Their “A Million Masks. A Million Thank Yous.” initiative was created to help alleviate the shortage of personal protective equipment (PPE) by distributing masks to hospitals in some of the hardest-hit areas.

Norwex, through its global supply network and manufacturing partners, quickly secured one million face masks to help increase the protection of frontline healthcare professionals.

“Whether donating time, money or goods, charitable efforts are part of who we are, and this is our way of offering support and saying ‘thank you’ to our frontline medical professionals in a practical and tangible way,” said Judy Letain, Global Chief Executive Officer.

This initiative will take place in North America in partnership with organizations including DonatePPE.org in the US and through Provincial Health Departments in Canada. Shipments of the donated masks will be sent directly to distribution centers, where they will be passed on to areas identified as the most in-need.

“Generous donations like the Million Masks initiative are invaluable to our cause to help healthcare heroes fight coronavirus on the ground,” said Deyu Kong, Founder, DonatePPE. “Without proper protective equipment like face masks, our doctors are at high-risk and are unable to fully protect themselves from COVID-19. Thanks to companies like Norwex, we can operate on a much larger scale and have a significantly greater impact.”

Founded in Norway in 1994 by Bjørn Nicolaisen and expanded to North America by Debbie Bolton, Norwex is a Direct Sales company that has been creating healthy homes for 26 years. From its flagship Norwex Microfiber with BacLock®, its exclusive silver antimicrobial agent, to superior cleaning and personal care products, Norwex’s innovative solutions help families lead cleaner, healthier lives.

