Indorama Ventures Sanitizers To Fight Covid-19 Outbreak In United States

BANGKOK, Thailand — April 28, 2020 — Indorama Ventures Public Co. Ltd. (IVL), a global chemical producer, led by its Integrated Oxides and Derivative business (IOD), successfully adapted its facilities in the US to manufacture hand sanitizers. These are hygiene products that help protect people from COVID-19 infection.

The initiative was a result of close collaboration between IVL’s experts in The Woodlands, Port Neches and Dayton, in the United States, Ankleshwar in India, and Botany in Australia provide more than 50 tons of sanitizers to government and public sectors throughout the United States. The company also expects to apply the same process to manufacture sanitizers at its international sites in order to help relieve the global shortage of essential supplies.

Alastair Port, president of IOD, said, “we are very proud of our teams, who have worked on a global platform, to rapidly bring these products to our local communities and front line workers, to help them fight the spread of this virus.”

Dilip Kumar Agarwal, CEO of the PET and Feedstock Business at IVL, said: “In this moment, every sector wants to help battle the Covid-19 outbreak together. At IVL, apart from other forms of social contribution, our experts have collaborated to develop products with an aim to help relieve the stress of this pandemic. With our specialized knowhow, IVL facilities across the world are now developing their business to be able to produce hygiene necessities where possible. We aim to do our best and will explore what more we can do. We believe that a joint effort is needed to lead our society to overcome this crisis soon.”

The Integrated Oxides and Derivative business (IOD) of IVL is a producer of surfactants used to manufacture home and personal care and agrochemical products, globally serving major brands. This enables the company to address a wider range of needs at this critical time.

Posted April 28, 2020

Source: IVL