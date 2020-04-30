India ITME Society Has Postponed India ITME 2020 And Rescheduled For Dec 2021

MUMBAI, India — April 30, 2020 — Covid 19′ has brought disruption and distress for the general life, industry and economy, especially for the textile and textile engineering industry all over the world. Hope yourself and family along with full team of your organization are safe and holding up good in this trying situation. Stay safe. Stay well.

Under the circumstances, India ITME Society proposes to postpone India ITME 2020 by one year to December 2021. The new dates for the event: 8th – 13th December 2021.

We assure you that India ITME Society shall stand by industry in all possible ways to see through these difficult times and shall double the efforts to ensure customer reach for exhibitors.

Source: India ITME Society